Walmart Summer Savings 2019: The best deals on kitchen tools and appliances

While Amazon Prime Day 2019 is quickly approaching on July 15 and 16, other retailers such as Target and Best Buy are starting to step up and introduce their own crazy summer sales. Best thing about these rivals? You can shop without a membership. Walmart is the latest company announcing it will be having its own round of summer deals, the Walmart Summer Savings event.

When is Walmart Summer Savings?

Walmart Summer Savings will officially kick off on Sunday, July 14 and end on Wednesday, July 17. Similarly to Amazon Prime, the retailer's offering free two-day shipping on orders over $35. Everything and anything will be on sale, from gaming devices to dorm room essentials to smart home gadgets, and many of the deals have already launched online. To help you navigate your way through the hundreds of deals, below we've rounded up the best sales on kitchen tools and appliances that are already available at Walmart. Not enough? You can see the best Amazon Prime kitchen deals here.

Walmart This 18-piece cookware set is toxin-free, ceramic and nonstick. Offered in gray or turquoise.

Walmart This 5-quart Artisan Series KitchenAid stand mixer is a must-have in every kitchen.

Walmart Perfect for cleaning your hardwood floors.

Walmart This mini Cuisinart food chopper lets you chop or grind at the touch of a button.

Walmart This KitchenAid gadget is lightweight, compact and perfect for everyday mixing.

Walmart This 6-quart wooden bucket ice cream maker is perfect for summer.

Walmart This 14-piece Pyrex set is perfect: both microwave and dishwasher safe.