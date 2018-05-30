CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Walmart spills details on new Sonic game for Nintendo Switch

The retailer's website lists the Team Sonic Racing game, which Sega hasn't announced yet.

screen-shot-2018-05-30-at-9-58-19-am.png

Walmart has images of a new Sonic racing game. 

 Screenshot by CNET

A new Sonic racing game could be coming to the Nintendo Switch game console.

Walmart's website features on Wednesday a page for the game, showing the cover of the box with Sonic the Hedgehog behind the wheel of a blue race car -- and still images of the game. It's priced at $39.96 and is listed as out of stock but with a December 31, 2018, release date.

The page for Team Sonic Racing says there will be 15 playable characters from across the Sonic universe and that it will offer both online multiplayer and local modes.

Sega hasn't announced the game yet.

Sega couldn't immediately be reached for comment, and Walmart didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Next Article: CNET Magazine catches up with Keegan-Michael Key