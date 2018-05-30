Screenshot by CNET

A new Sonic racing game could be coming to the Nintendo Switch game console.

Walmart's website features on Wednesday a page for the game, showing the cover of the box with Sonic the Hedgehog behind the wheel of a blue race car -- and still images of the game. It's priced at $39.96 and is listed as out of stock but with a December 31, 2018, release date.

The page for Team Sonic Racing says there will be 15 playable characters from across the Sonic universe and that it will offer both online multiplayer and local modes.

Sega hasn't announced the game yet.

Sega couldn't immediately be reached for comment, and Walmart didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.