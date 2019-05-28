Walmart snags Google and Amazon alum as CTO

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Walmart has named former Google, Amazon, Microsoft and IBM exec Suresh Kumar as its newly created chief technology officer.

Kumar will use his experience in e-commerce, cloud and machine learning for the role, Walmart said in a blog post Tuesday.

First spotted by CNBC, Kumar will report directly to CEO and president Doug McMillon, who said Kumar "has a unique understanding of the intersection of technology and retail."

"The technology of today and tomorrow enables us to serve our customers and associates in ways that weren't previously possible," the chief executive added.

At Google, Kumar served as VP and GM of display, video, app ads and analytics; at Microsoft, he was corporate VP of cloud infrastructure and operations.

He spent 15 years at Amazon, including as VP of technology for retail.

Walmart has been pushing more into tech, last week launching a range of Walmart tablets running Android Pie.

They come in 8-inch and 10-inch varieties costing $64 and $79. Both run on the Android 9 operating system, have a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, and 2GB of RAM and 16GB of ROM storage.

Walmart is also selling a 10.1-inch tablet with detachable keyboard for $99.

They all have a 2MP rear camera, a 0.3MP front-facing camera, a 2.5D touchscreen, and a resolution of 800x1280.

Walmart is also looking to compete more with Amazon by launching one-day shipping earlier this month.