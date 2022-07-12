Walmart Signs Deal With Canoo to Purchase 4,500 Electric Delivery Vehicles

Walmart has signed a deal with electric vehicle maker Canoo to purchase 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles, with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units, the companies said in a joint press release Tuesday.

Walmart expects to begin using its fleet of Canoo Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles to deliver online orders to customers in 2023, as part of the retailer's goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040. However, advanced deliveries will begin in the coming weeks in the Dallas Fort Worth area, according to the release.

"We're thrilled to continue diversifying our last mile delivery fleet with Canoo's unique and sustainably focused all-electric technology which will provide our associates with safe, ergonomic delivery vehicles," said David Guggina, Walmart's senior vice president of innovation and automation. "By continuing to expand our last mile delivery fleet in a sustainable way, we're able to provide customers and Walmart+ members with even more access to same-day deliveries while keeping costs low."

The deal comes as Walmart works to expand its InHome delivery service, among other delivery options to serve more customers in new ways. Prior to expanding its drone delivery service in May, Walmart reserved 5,000 BrightDrop electric delivery vans in January to help support InHome deliveries beginning as early as 2023.