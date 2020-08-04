Walmart pushes back launch of Amazon Prime rival, report says

Getty Images

Walmart has delayed the launch of its paid membership service, according to a Tuesday report by Recode. Walmart Plus, which will reportedly cost $98 a year and include perks such as same-day grocery delivery and discounts at Walmart gas stations, aims to be a potential competitor to Amazon Prime.

The service was first reportedly slated to launch in March or April, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was then set to roll out in July, but that didn't happen either. It's not clear when the new launch date will be.

Walmart didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In May, Walmart said its e-commerce sales in the US jumped by 74% in its latest quarter, as more customers turned to online shopping to stock up on groceries in the midst of lockdowns. Still, as of March, Amazon made up 39% of online sales in the US, while Walmart comprised just 5%, according to eMarketer.