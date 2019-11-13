Walmart pre-Black Friday 2019: These are the best deals right now

Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday has already come to Walmart. Though the retailer hasn't officially unveiled its Black Friday deals -- those will likely go live on Thanksgiving or Nov. 29 -- it's already rolled out some worthwhile discounts on TVs and streaming devices, toys, tablets, kitchen gear, video games and a range of other popular gifts for the 2019 holiday season.

We're also coming across a handful of borderline deals. Take this older version of the iPad Pro. Though it came out in 2017, it's a Pro-caliber Apple tablet with a 10.5-inch display and a whopping 512GB of storage. It could make a great gift for someone who doesn't need all of Apple's latest bells and whistles. That noted, Walmart also has newer iPads on sale; take a look below.

And Best Buy continues to dish up new deals in its own Black Friday sale including a newer version of the iPad Pro as well as discounts on Dyson vacuums, Lenovo and LG laptops and more.

We continue to comb through Walmart's catalog of deals, posting the highlights below. Take a look and check back often, as we'll be adding new Black Friday discounts and updating prices and availability on a regular basis.

CNET This Walmart exclusive, which includes Google's tiny virtual assistant and Chromecast streaming device, turns any TV into a smart TV. Hook them up and use your phone (or voice) to stream Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, HBO Now and thousands of other apps and games. Read our Google Home Mini review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The M-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control. Walmart also has the the 50-inch model for $467, but it's the M7 series, which doesn't deliver quite the same level of picture quality as that M8. It's still a great price, however. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum review.

Lego I bought this -- actually two of them -- last year for my kids, and it was a hit. You get a new, small Lego figure or ship for 24 days in a row. These usually sell out.

Walmart Instant Pots rule because they shave cooking time off of recipes and open the way for a more expansive weekly dinner menu. If that's not enough of a draw, specific cooking modes for preparing rice, cake or yogurt -- or even sterilizing, depending on the model -- might be. Read our Instant Pot Duo review.

Sarah Tew/CNET When Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad 330s last year, it started at $500. Now, you can get a decent midrange configuration -- with a quad-core AMD processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM -- for under $350. Equipped with a sharp 15.6-inch display, the 330s has thinner-than-usual bezels and an aluminum lid. Read our Lenovo IdeaPad 330s preview.

Josh Miller/CNET Best Buy had the killer deal on this model last week, dropping the price all the way down to $349. Now, Walmart again has the best price on the 40mm cellular version of Apple's now-discontinued Series 4 Watch. Read our Apple Watch Series 4 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a decent discount on the 128GB model of the 2018 iPad, but note that we expect the 2019 model (same chip, slightly larger screen) to dip back to $299 later this month. The 32GB model will likely return to $249 as well. In the last few days, we've seen some colors of this model marked as sold out, but more stock appeared later. Read our iPad 2018 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET We bought one of these throwback Instax cameras for my daughter last year, and it turned her into a budding photographer. The pros: It's simple to use, delivers the instant gratification of a physical print, and has loads of vintage Polaroid vibes. The con: The film is pricey, so discounts like these help. This Walmart bundle includes a Mini 9 camera and a case, a twin pack of film (for 20 photos), photo frames and filters.

Ry Crist/CNET The Eufy RoboVac 35C connects via Wi-Fi to Alexa or Google Assistant, which means that you can tell it to clean up, and then walk away. We haven't tested this particular model, which Walmart has discounted by more than $200, but we did review the similar 11S Max model (pictured above), which we found to be a solid performer on bare hardwood floors. Read our roundup of robot vacuum cleaners.

Arcade1Up Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $170 once it's in your shopping cart. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines. Walmart is also offering the Centipede edition for $180.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET We've seen this discount come and go. Now it's back. At $99, we're big fans of the Ninja Coffee Bar, which provides an unequaled list of features and capabilities. Read our Ninja Coffee Bar review.

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

Originally posted last month. Frequently updated with additional deals and information.