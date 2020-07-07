Walmart Plus subscription service will reportedly launch this month

Walmart

Walmart will reportedly launch its own paid membership service, called Walmart Plus, later this month. The service, which aims to take on Amazon Prime, will cost $98 a year and include perks like same-day delivery of groceries, discounts at Walmart gas stations and early access to some deals, according to a report Tuesday from Recode.

Walmart reportedly planned to launch the service in March or April but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's unclear if the service will be available nationwide or just in select locations at launch, according to Recode.

Walmart in May said that its e-commerce sales in the US jumped 74% in its latest quarter, powered by online grocery sales during the coronavirus crisis. But the retail giant has a long way to go if it wants to catch up with Amazon. As of March, Amazon gobbled up 39% of US online sales, while Walmart's take was 5%, according to eMarketer.

Amazon Prime, which costs $119 a year, has more than 150 million paid members globally.

Walmart declined to comment.