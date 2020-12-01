Walmart Plus removes $35 minimum spend for free shipping

Walmart is removing the $35 minimum spend requirement for free shipping for all its Walmart Plus members as of Dec. 4, the retailer said Wednesday. This includes free one-day and two-day shipping on items shipped by Walmart.com.
If you're getting grocery items shipped from a Walmart store, however, the $35 minimum spend remains.
"Being able to toss an item into your cart, regardless of the total, and check out right away lets [customers] knock little things off their to-do list in no time," said Walmart Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside.
Walmart Plus launched in September at a cost of $98 a year or $13 a month. You can get a free 15- or 30-day trial of the subscription service. The Amazon Prime rival also includes savings of up to 5 cents per gallon on gas at Walmart, Sam's Club, Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations nationwide.
