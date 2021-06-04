Walmart plans to close stores on Thanksgiving

Getty Images

Black Friday deals are not limited to just the Friday after Thanksgiving. Retailers start their sales on Thanksgiving, but this year, it'll be different at Walmart.

The retail giant said Friday it's giving workers the day off on Thanksgiving due to their work during the pandemic. It joins Target who said in January it will also not be open on Thanksgiving.

"Closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day is an additional way the retailer is thanking associates for their dedication to serving customers and their perseverance throughout the pandemic," the company said in a press release Friday.

Walmart also closed its stores on Thanksgiving last year due to the pandemic.