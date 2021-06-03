Walmart lists new Onn media streamers to take on Chromecast, Fire TV and Roku

Walmart

Eagle-eyed shoppers spotted an interesting pair of Walmart listings Thursday: two new media streamers. Each is a Chromecast-enabled Android TV device with Google Assistant voice controls built into the remote. Both of them are branded under Walmart's own Onn personal electronics line, and as the store brand might indicate, they're priced to sell, ringing in at $25 and $30.

The difference between the two is that the $30 model is listed as an , while the other is a smaller, plug-in . Both include full support for Google's Android TV streaming platform and Dolby Audio, and include a white remote with button-activated Google Assistant voice controls and dedicated buttons for YouTube, Netflix, Disney Plus and HBOMax.

Walmart

At $25 for a full-HD streaming stick and $30 for a 4K streamer, the devices are priced to compete with similar Chromecast, Fire TV and Roku devices. For instance, a Roku Premiere with 4K support will currently set you back , while you'll need to spend $50 for Google's newest Chromecast streamer.

It's unclear when you should expect to see these streamers show up in the electronics section at Walmart, or when online orders will ship, but it's a good bet that it won't be long. Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but we'll update this space when we learn more.