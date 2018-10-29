Walmart launches new line of gaming PCs

Walmart

Walmart is getting into the gaming PC business.

The retail giant said Monday it's partnered with Esports Arena on a lineup of three laptops and three desktop towers designed specifically for gamers. Called Overpowered, the new line of PCs will be sold only on Walmart.com.

https://www.walmart.com/cp/3600045

And they look like they could hold their own in game play. They sport Intel Core i7 CPUs, 32 gigabytes of memory working with high-capacity HDDs and SSDs, and up to 1080Ti Nvidia GeForce GTX graphic cards. All are also ready for virtual reality.

The PCs, which are available for pre-order at Walmart.com, start in price at $999 for the lowest cost laptop, while its desktop counterpart costs $1,399.

