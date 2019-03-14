Walmart is reportedly preparing its own cheap iPad rival

Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty Images

Walmart will reportedly bring out its own tablet to rival Apple's iPad.

The Android tablet will be cheap, designed to withstand kids and come from a Chinese supplier, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, based on photos discovered on a database of wireless product applications filed with the US Federal Communications Commission.

It'll be sold under Walmart's ONN store brand, which focuses on cheaper electronics.

A spokesperson apparently confirmed that the tablet is coming to Bloomberg, but didn't offer have any sense of the price or when it might hit the shelves.

Walmart didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.