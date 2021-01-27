GameStop stock surge Super Mario 3D World Holocaust denial online 'Oumuamua and Avi Loeb You might have to return your stimulus money Sundance Film Festival Otter with Google Meet

Walmart is expanding its pickup and delivery centers

Walmart wants to make contactless shopping more efficient.

Listen
- 00:36
walmart-store-front-129826456676858078

Walmart is upping its grocery pickup game.

 Walmart

Walmart is adding more stores, in dozens of locations, that double as local fulfillment centers for delivery and pickup orders, the company said Wednesday. A local fulfillment center is a small warehouse, stocked with frequently purchased items, that's housed inside or attached to a Walmart store. The centers are designed to offer more availability for customers, faster order fulfillment and more efficiency. 

Some stores will also get automated pickup points, where customers can drive up, scan a code, get their order and leave. Think drive-thru groceries. 

Read more: Walmart Plus: Everything you need to know about the grocery delivery service