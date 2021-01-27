Walmart is expanding its pickup and delivery centers

Walmart

Walmart is adding more stores, in dozens of locations, that double as local fulfillment centers for delivery and pickup orders, the company said Wednesday. A local fulfillment center is a small warehouse, stocked with frequently purchased items, that's housed inside or attached to a Walmart store. The centers are designed to offer more availability for customers, faster order fulfillment and more efficiency.

Some stores will also get automated pickup points, where customers can drive up, scan a code, get their order and leave. Think drive-thru groceries.

Read more: Walmart Plus: Everything you need to know about the grocery delivery service