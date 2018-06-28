Walmart introduces 3D virtual online shopping

Walmart

Walmart added a 3D virtual shopping tour to its website Wednesday, giving customers the chance to explore a nonexistent apartment filled with products they can buy.

The tour showcases about 70 items from various brands and Walmart's own offerings. Customers can click their way around the one-bedroom apartment and click on products to buy them from the site.

The items for sale seem focused on furniture and other basic home furnishings -- a Microsoft Xbox One and Samsung fridge are visible, but not currently clickable.

Walmart didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company will go to the next level in July, when it adds a Buy the Room feature that will allow customers to add multiple items to their cart and purchase a whole curated look.

Walmart may also be be looking to streamline its online shopping experience with checkout-free retail, as it reportedly discussed collaborating with Microsoft on the tech earlier this month.

It also launched a $50-per-month personal shopper service, Jetblack, in May and massively expanded its online grocery service in March.

