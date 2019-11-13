Walmart

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Target, Best Buy and others beat them to the punch, but Walmart has finally brought its "A game" to the 2019 Black Fridaymatchup with some worthwhile discounts on TVs and streaming devices, toys, tablets, kitchen gear, video games and a range of other popular gifts for the 2019 holiday season. The company has unveiled its full slate of deals coming later this month.

Before we get to our initial look at the best deals, a quick recap of how Walmart's timing will work:

Main sale prices begin online at walmart.com at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27 (In Walmart stores, doors open at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.).

But the company is teasing current deals it's dubbed "Buy Now Deals." Those can be found at walmart.com/buynow. (Our early perusal of these deals didn't find them to be a treasure trove, but we'll highlight anything we find below.)

And the company is teasing a "Pre-Black Friday" event with a focus on toys and electronics that will start at 12:01 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 22.

As far as the deals coming on Nov. 27, many of them are similar or identical to what we've seen from Target, Best Buy and other early movers. But given its size and scale, Walmart will undoubtedly scoop up plenty of shoppers, too. The early highlights, with savings versus MSRP (unless otherwise indicated):

10.2-inch 2019 32GB iPad for $249 (save $80)

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) for $129 (save $70)

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm) for $159 (save $70)

AirPods 2019 with standard charging case for $129 (save $15 from current price)

40-inch Onn Roku TV for $98

50-inch Onn Roku 4K TV for $148

65-inch Vizio V Series 4K TV for $398 (save $130)

Roku Ultra with JBL headphones for $48 (save $51)

Roku SE for $18

JBL Flip 3 Stealth wireless speaker for $50 (save $50)

Lenovo Smart Clock for $39 (save $40)

Google Home Mini for $19 (save $6 from current price)

Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6-inch for $99 (save $60)

PS4 1TB with triple game bundle for $199

Xbox One S Jedi Fallen Order bundle for $199

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for $149 (save $100 from current price)

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 for $49

Dyson V7 Motorhead for $179 (save $45)

Best Buy also continues to dish up new deals in its own Black Friday sale, including a newer version of the iPad Pro as well as discounts on Dyson vacuums, Lenovo and LG laptops and more.

Of course, the deals itemized above don't start for another couple of weeks. In the meantime, we've collected the top Walmart deals available now.

CNET This Walmart exclusive, which includes Google's tiny virtual assistant and Chromecast streaming device, turns any TV into a smart TV. Hook them up and use your phone (or voice) to stream Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, HBO Now and thousands of other apps and games. Read our Google Home Mini review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The M-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control. Walmart also has the the 50-inch model for $467, but it's the M7 series, which doesn't deliver quite the same level of picture quality as that M8. It's still a great price, however. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum review.

Lego I bought this -- actually two of them -- last year for my kids, and it was a hit. You get a new, small Lego figure or ship for 24 days in a row. These usually sell out.

Sarah Tew/CNET When Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad 330s last year, it started at $500. Now, you can get a decent midrange configuration -- with a quad-core AMD processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM -- for under $350. Equipped with a sharp 15.6-inch display, the 330s has thinner-than-usual bezels and an aluminum lid. Read our Lenovo IdeaPad 330s preview.

Ry Crist/CNET The Eufy RoboVac 35C connects via Wi-Fi to Alexa or Google Assistant, which means that you can tell it to clean up, and then walk away. We haven't tested this particular model, which Walmart has discounted by more than $200, but we did review the similar 11S Max model (pictured above), which we found to be a solid performer on bare hardwood floors. Read our roundup of robot vacuum cleaners.

Arcade1Up Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $170 once it's in your shopping cart. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines. Walmart is also offering the Centipede edition for $180.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET We've seen this discount come and go. Now it's back. At $99, we're big fans of the Ninja Coffee Bar, which provides an unequaled list of features and capabilities. Read our Ninja Coffee Bar review.

Originally posted last month. Frequently updated with additional deals and information.