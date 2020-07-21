Walmart ends Black Friday tradition by closing stores on Thanksgiving

Walmart

Walmart said on Tuesday that it plans to close stores on Thanksgiving. The move ends the retailer's tradition of starting its in-store Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day. The closure will also extend to the Walmart-owned warehouse retailer Sam's Club.

"We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up," said John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart US, in a release. "We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones."

Walmart and Sam's Club store will operate with normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 25, the company said. More information about the store hours for Friday, Nov. 27 will be announced later, Walmart said.

While closing stores is a break in tradition, the company could still offer early Black Friday deals on its website. Online holiday sales continue to hit record highs as consumers shift their spending to phones and laptops and away from brick-and-mortar stores. In 2019, Black Friday turned out to be the second-largest online sales day, reaching $7.4 billion. Cyber Monday hit $9.4 billion.