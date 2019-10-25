The best kitchen deals at Walmart's Black Friday-esque holiday preview sale

Walmart

For the deals-minded among us, Black Friday may feel like it's miles away. It's not, but just in case you're getting antsy, Walmart is coming through with a Holiday Early Access Sales Event starting today with a slew of major deals to help knock out some of that holiday shopping while there are still leaves on the trees.

The limited sales event includes some of our favorite kitchen gadgets and appliances like the universally beloved KitchenAid stand mixer, a very on-trend air fryer for healthier "fried" snacks and even a cotton candy machine to win over the kids (or adults who act like kids) in your life.

And just in case you're shopping for the true No. 1 on your list (you), Walmart offers free 2-day shipping on orders over $35 -- applicable to most items on this list.

Walmart The KitchenAid stand mixer has earned cult status not just for its role as baker's best friend, but for the many other things it can do via nifty attachments. This countertop machine goes from first-rate stand mixer to meat grinder, veggie spiralizer or even a pasta maker in seconds. It's one of the lowest prices you'll find on this or any other KitchenAid stand mixer model.

Walmart What else can we say about the almighty air fryer that we haven't already? Make healthier, lower-fat versions of all-time favorite snack foods like french fries and chicken wings. This Farberware air fryer gets high marks in verified purchase reviews and is a total steal at $40.

Walmart Are you one of those people (like me) that, despite your best intentions, can't help filling your fridge to the absolute gills? I blame my dad for giving me a debilitating sauce and condiment addiction. In any event, this chic retro mini fridge can totally house your BBQ sauce collection and make it appear as though you're not a hoarder. It even has a bottle opener screwed on to the side. Score!

Amazon With the holidays fast-approaching, few hosts or hostesses would scoff at extra oven space. A normal toaster may not provide much cover but this one, which fits six slices of bread laying flat, is a serious asset for heating pies, sides and apps as the crowds begin to gather.

Walmart A pod-free alternative to Keurig, this coffee system features a built-in frother and is the perfect machine for single-serve or small carafe servings. Don't get boxed in by pods; use your favorite blend for a properly-caffeinated start to the day.

Amazon Want to set the Guinness World Record for fastest ever to make a kid smile? This Bella cotton candy machine -- down to under $20 right now -- is the surefire way to do it.

Walmart An astonishing amount of bakeware for just $20 including baking pans, round cake pans, jelly roll pan, muffin tin, meatloaf pans, cooling racks and more.

