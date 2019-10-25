Walmart's Early Access sale is live: Black Friday-style deals on iPads, Apple Watch, Xbox and more

Walmart

I haven't even carved my pumpkins yet, and here's Walmart kicking off the 2019 holiday shopping season. The sale was announced Wednesday, but many of the best deals started just after midnight today. Walmart's sale extends across all of its categories, including electronics, gaming, computers, tablets and more. We've combed through all the deals and posted the highlights below. Take a look -- just remember that we expect even lower prices on some product categories as we approach Black Friday proper. (Yes, it's less than 40 days away.)

Tania Gonzalez/CNET Walmart is offering your choice of 5 Xbox One S bundles for $250 -- and throwing the latest chapter of the highly anticipated Call of Duty franchise in for free. So that's at least 2 games plus the 1TB console. Choices include: NBA 2K19 + Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019

NBA 2K20 + Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019

Gears 5 + Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019

Forza Horizon 4 with Lego Speed Champions add-on + Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019

Battlefield V + Battlefield 1 + Battlefield 1943 + Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 The Battlefield bundle definitely seems to offer the best bang for the buck, but the Forza and NBA bundles offer a better variety for folks who aren't all-in on shooters. Read our Xbox One S review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Microsoft's newest Xbox has no Blu-ray drive, as it's been designed for "digital natives." The device launched in May for $250. Now, Walmart has it for $200 -- and it comes with downloadable versions of Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3 and Sea of Thieves as well as one wireless controller and a one-month Xbox Live Gold subscription. Read our Microsoft Xbox S One All Digital preview.

Arcade1Up Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $165 once it's in your shopping cart. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines. Walmart is also offering the Centipede edition for $175.

Sarah Tew/CNET We bought one of these throwback Instax camera for my daughter last year, and it turned her into a budding photographer. The pros: it's simple to use, delivers the instant gratification of a physical print and has loads of vintage Polaroid vibes. The con: the film is pricey -- so a 30% discount on the cost of the camera helps.

James Martin/CNET The $399 Apple Watch Series 5 is now here, in all of its always-on, 18-hours-of-battery-life glory. Meanwhile, third-party sellers have dropped prices on the Series 3; Amazon is currently selling the 38mm GPS model for $189. But Walmart's Series 3 deal is worth a look. You get the cellular version of the watch, selling elsewhere for $229, plus a power bank that normally sells for about $30 on its own. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple has now discontinued the 2018 9.7-inch iPad, but Walmart will be selling the 128GB model for just under $300. That's about $20 less than the going price for the 32GB version of the new 10.2-inch model, which just isn't that different from the 2018 version. Basically, you're getting 4x the storage for free. Alternately, you can snag the cellular-enabled 32GB version of this iPad for $329 -- that's $130 off the earlier price (though, as always, you need to supply the data service). Read our iPad 2018 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET There are plenty of good deals on Apple's now-discontinued Series 4 Watch but, at the moment, Walmart's $429 price on the 44mm GPS and Cellular model is the best around -- and about $50 less than what you'll find at Amazon or Best Buy. Read our Apple Watch Series 4 review.





Lenovo Lenovo launched its own everyday-gamer laptop line with the Ideapad L340 in April. It's a variant of the company's thinnish-and-lightish 300 series -- but with discrete graphics. Walmart's configuration features a 15.6 display, Intel Core i5-9300H, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD in addition to Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card. Not bad for $600. Read our preview of the Lenovo Ideapad L340.

Sarah Tew/CNET At this price, the M-Series Quantum is a total overachiever. It delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control. Walmart is also serving up a worthwhile deal on the 55-inch model, priced at $398. Read our Vizio M Class TV review.

Originally posted Wednesday, updated thereafter with additional deals and information.