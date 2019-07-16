We're approaching the end of Prime Day sales at Amazon. But the Summer Savings sale at Walmart is a great alternative if you're not a Prime member, or if you just want to protest Amazon. The Walmart sale is online only, started Sunday, runs through Wednesday and doesn't require any special memberships. It's a great option if you're in the market for a new Chromebook, Google device or you're on the lookout for Apple deals.

Among the best deals we've found: Nice bundles available on Nintendo and Xbox consoles, and slashed prices on TVs, laptops, iPads. We've identified some of our favorite deals below. Updated Tuesday, July 16 to verify prices are accurate and products are still available, and to add NutriBullet Pro 900 deal.

Xbox One and Nintendo Switch bundles

Walmart is offering special bundles on each of these consoles. You get the hardware, at least one game and an accessory or two for the price indicated.

Microsoft This is the return of Walmart's "build a bundle" deal from Black Friday. The base price of $299 isn't great -- you can often find Xbox One S bundles with games for closer to $249 -- but Walmart (1) lets you choose which game bundle you want: NBA 2K19, Battlefield V, Fortnite, Forza Horizon 4 or Minecraft (2) throws in an extra controller (choose from one of 1 designs), so you get a total of 2 controllers (3) also includes your choice of a HyperX or (for an add'l $10) Turtle Beach headset So, all in all, not too shabby if you're coming to the Xbox for the first time.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET As with the Xbox bundle, this is less about a deep discount, and more about getting a bunch of extras thrown in. For $30 over the usual price of a Switch, you get: (1) A Switch console in your choice of colors. (2) Your choice of 1 of 5 games: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 or Super Mario Party (all of these usually cost $50 to $60) (3) Your choice of a free accessory: A portable power bank, a carrying case/screen protector combo or a camo messenger bag. Just remember that the aforementioned Switch Lite is coming in 2 months for $200, if you'd prefer to wait.

Google Homes on sale

Google's excellent smart home products aren't generally available at Amazon, which has its own competing Alexa brand. But Walmart is a Google partner, and has deep discounts on many Google Home devices, matching or beating many Amazon equivalents.

TVs on sale



Sarah Tew/CNET

A member of Vizio's budget D Series, this 50-inch TV gives you 4K resolution and HDR. It lets you stream shows from Netflix and other services, and it has Chromecast built in. It also boasts full array LED backlighting for local dimming to increase the contrast ratio for a better image, something you want but don't always get on a budget model. The only Vizio D50x-G9 you'll find on Amazon is a refurbished model for $10 more.

The 55-inch D Series model is only $20 more than the 50 incher. Five more inches of screen real estate for $20 is hard to turn down if you've got the space for it. The lowest you'll find this model on Amazon is for $434.

Bigger TV, bigger savings. The 65-inch model in Vizio's D Series line is on sale for $248 less than its list price.

This 55-inch, 4K Samsung model features HDR for a more dynamic image and Samsung's universal guide for accessing a variety of streaming services.

Laptops on sale

Samsung This basic 11.6-inch Chromebook is too small and underpowered to serve as your primary laptop, but it could make a cheap secondary system for browsing the web. It features an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 16GB SSD.

Sarah Tew/CNET CNET Reviews called the 15.6-inch Dell G5 15 "one of the best entry-level gaming laptops." Walmart's sale model boasts an eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8300H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 4GB Nvidia GeForceGTX 1060 Ti GPU. It also serves up a tandem storage solution with a speedy 256GB SSD and a roomy 1TB hard drive. Read Dell G5 15 review

iPads and Apple Watches on sale

Walmart has marked down prices on some notable Apple products, but keep in mind these are generally meeting discounts that have already been available at Amazon (and sometime elsewhere) for the past few days or even weeks. That said, they're still better deals that what you'll pay at the Apple Store for the exact same products.

Sarah Tew/CNET The entry-level iPad's price has dipped this low before, but it's about the low as it goes. Walmart matches Amazon's Prime Day iPad sale price by knocking $80 off the 32GB model. The 128GB model is also on sale: it's $329, or $100 off.

Angela Lang/CNET As of Monday, Amazon has better pricing here, at least while products remain in stock. The Apple Watch Series 3 isn't quite as sleek as the Series 4 and has a slightly smaller screen. It lacks the EKG feature of the Series 4, but it has great heart health features that don't require the EKG. Read the Apple Watch Series 3 review

Arcade1UP retro gaming machines on sale

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET There was one point in my life where I spent multiple evenings per week playing Golden Tee in a bar. (Highly competitive Golden Tee, I'd like to recall.) I miss my Golden Tee years. And I may not need to do too much convincing with my wife to add a Golden Tee Arcade1UP machine to our home. For one, she was in that bar with me playing 36 or 54 holes a night. For another, it's on sale for a price that's very tempting. And if Pac-Man, Galaga or Street Fighter is more your thing, then you should know those Arcade1UP has your nostalgia covered, too. And on sale. (Most of these include the riser, which adds another 12 inches to the machine's height and otherwise sells for about $45.)

As identified by our colleagues at Chowhound, this blender makes quick work of your smoothies. Normally $129, you can scoop it up at Walmart for just $54.