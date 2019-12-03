Walmart Cyber Week 2019: The best deals still available -- and a big one coming up

Deal Savings Price













Walmart has now shifted from Cyber Monday to "Cyber Week." Whatever they want to call it, the deals are still popping. And chief among them is coming up today at 12:00 p.m. ET: A Nintendo Switch bundle that includes the new version of the console, a Mario Red Joy-Con controller, a Mario & Bowser Edition carrying case and $20 in Nentendo eShop credit -- all for $299. This is a great deal -- perhaps one of the last great Switch deals of the season -- that won't last long.

Otherwise, there are still lots of Black Friday discounts still in place. You can pick up the Xbox One S 1TB with three games for $149, the Hyper Tough 20-volt four-tool combo kit for $74, the Google Home Mini for $19 and the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 for $49.

We're keeping an eye on prices and availability. Check out all of the highlights below.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals still available

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a good one. Pick up the Xbox One S and three games -- Sea of Thieves, Fortnite and Minecraft -- for $149. This package also includes 2,000 V-Bucks to spend in Fortnite. Read our Xbox One S review.

RCA We haven't reviewed this 70-incher from RCA, the RTRU7027-US, and the brand isn't exactly known for its picture quality. But it's a 70-inch 4K Roku TV for $599. Allowances can (and will) be made!

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Google has updated its base smart speaker as the Nest Mini for 2019, but for just $19, the older model on sale here remains a great deal.

Read our Google Home Mini review.

Instant Pot Everyone's favorite pressure cooker gets a huge 50% price cut. This is about as low as we've ever seen the 6-quart model.

Walmart This modest HP laptop has a 14-inch screen, 4GB RAM and a 128GB hard drive. Walmart currently has it discounted $200.

Arcade1Up Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $150. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines. Walmart was also offering the Centipede edition for $180, but it's now out of stock.

With an improved fit on previous models, these wireless headphones have very good sound for Bluetooth sports headphones. Reliable operation and strong battery life (12 hours) thanks to Apple's W1 chip, our one knock on these headphones was the price. But during Walmart's Black Friday festivities, you can score a pair for just $89. Check out our full review.

Need a new coffeemaker for your home or office? You won't want to miss this sale. The space-saving K-Compact coffee maker brews one of three cup sizes in less than a minute and is the slimmest Keurig removable reservoir coffee maker.

Fluxx Remember when hoverboards cost $500 or more? Well some still do, but you don't need to spend nearly that much to ride a self-balancing two-wheeler. While most hoverboards tend to run $130-$200 these days, this model from Fluxx is about the cheapest you're going to find one for the holidays.

Originally posted last month. Frequently updated with additional deals and information.