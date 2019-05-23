Walmart-brand Android tablets launch for just $64

Walmart

Walmart has launched its range of home-made tablets running Android.

They come in 8-inch and 10-inch varieties costing $64 and $79. Both run on the Android 9 operating system, have a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, and 2GB of RAM and 16GB of ROM storage.

They both also have a 2MP rear camera, a 0.3MP front-facing camera, a 2.5D touchscreen, and a resolution of 800x1280.

The battery life is 5 hours, and they come in navy blue.

First spotted by 9to5Google, they are being sold under Walmarts ONN store brand, which focuses on more affordable electronic products.

It was first reported in March that Walmart would be bringing out its own tablet to rival Apple's iPad.

XDA-Developers editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman at the time also tweeted specs of the tablet that have stood up to the information now on Walmart's site.

