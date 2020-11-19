Walmart Black Friday 2020 deals on now and more start Nov. 25: Save on Smart TVs, AirPods and more!

Deal Savings Price





















Walmart Black Friday deals have been ongoing this whole month, but with Thanksgiving and Black Friday hitting next week, the "real" sales are starting to shape up. Amazon's Black Friday deals start Friday, Best Buy's Black Friday deals start Sunday and Walmart's Black Friday sale will start online at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The retailer has already revealed a strong slate of deals, including all-time low prices on the AirPods Pro and Apple Watch Series 3. (These confirm the earlier leak that was making the rounds on Twitter recently.)

Want to peruse the sale options in full? We've embedded the Walmart ad scan below. And aside from some straggler discounts left over from Walmart's previous weekend sale, we're starting to curate our favorite deals that will start Nov. 25. Scroll down for the list as it grows.

Walmart Black Friday 2020 ad

DEALS HAPPENING NOW

Walmart's second big sale officially ended on Sunday, Nov. 15, but there are still some straggler deals available.

Samsung The Samsung UN65TU7000 is a 65-inch 4K LED smart TV that's already marked down to its Black Friday pricing of $478. It has a pair of HDMI ports and one USB, and is powered by the Tizen smart TV software.

Samsung The Samsung UN58TU7000 is currently selling for its Black Friday price of $398, a $52 savings. It measures 58 inches and has a full 4K resolution with HDR. It's a Tizen-powered smart TV with support for Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, Vudu, Google Play Movies and other services. It also takes voice commands via Bixby Voice.

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro have been on a pricing seesaw for months, bouncing between full price and historic lows. Right now, you can get them for $200, which is $50 better than the Apple Store price. But, as noted above, they'll be hitting an all-time low price of $169 by Nov. 25. Wait for that deal to hit. Read our AirPods Pro review.

DEALS STARTING NOV. 25

Apple keeps the Apple Watch Series 3 around as its budget model for folks who don't need the shiniest new model, but $119 for the 38mm version (aluminum case and sport band) is an all-time low price. In fact, we'd be surprised if it dropped any lower before Apple simply discontinues the model entirely. The Apple Watch Series 3 in the 42mm size will be selling for $149, also its lowest price ever. Look for both of these deals to start Nov. 25.

Vizio The Vizio 70-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV HDR V-Series V705x-H1 sells for around $650, but you can snag it for $478 starting Nov. 25. It's got a perfect storm of features including a 4K display, Dolby Vision HDR, DTX Virtual X and streaming channels via Vizio SmartCast.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The Beats Solo 3 is a perennially popular wireless on-ear headphone model thanks to the solid sound quality and Apple W1 chip that makes pairing with iOS devices utterly painless. This $119 price, which kicks in on Nov. 25, ties for the lowest price ever.

Érika García / CNET Fitbit's Versa 2 is a smartwatch fitness band with all-around attractive styling, long battery life and excellent exercise and sleep tracking. It lacks built-in GPS, but if you usually carry your phone with you when you work out, this is a superb tracker. Read CNET's review of the Fitbit Versa 2.

EA Sports Starting Nov. 25, you can get select EA Sports titles for Xbox, Switch and PS4 for $28 each.

DEALS STARTING NOV. 27

Angela Lang/CNET The Google Nest Hub is almost half off starting Nov 27, selling for a mere $50. It features a 7-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, and far-field voice recognition so it can hear you from across the room.

Roku What's the least expensive streaming media player money can buy? This guy. Roku has made a special-edition media player priced at $17 just to claim the banner of "cheapest." It's easy to set up and delivers all the usual streaming video content from Roku's usual stable of channels and partners. You can grab this obvious stocking stuffer and office gift exchange item starting Nov. 27, while supplies last.

Google This second-gen Google Nest Mini is an unobtrusive way to add a smart speaker and voice assistant to another room in your house. This $10-off deal starts Nov. 27.

EXPIRED AND OUT OF STOCK DEALS

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET New for 2020, the Apple Watch SE is the middle child of the Apple Watch lineup. It has the same basic design as the Series 6, but lacks that model's always-on display, ECG functionality and oxygen saturation measurements. If you have a larger wrist, the 44mm model is back down to $260, or $49 off its Apple Store list price of $309. That's within a dollar of the best price to date. Read our Apple Watch SE review.