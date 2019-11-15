Walmart

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Walmart has served up its official Black Friday ad. We now know (mostly) everything we can expect from the retailer's 2019 discounts on tablets, laptops, game consoles, TVs, streaming devices, toys, kitchen gear, video games and a range of other popular gifts for the 2019 holiday season. We've got all of the details about Walmart's Black Friday sale -- plus a roundup of the biggest discounts it's already announced.

But before we even get to the official Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales, Walmart continues to unveil new deals available now -- including a pair of great laptops that have just been marked down. You can now get $300 off this Lenovo Legion Y540, which features an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and $100 off the Acer Chromebook 715, which comes equipped with an eighth-gen Intel processor, dedicated numerical keypad and backlit keyboard.

Best Buy also continues to serve up new deals in its own Black Friday sale, including today's "doorbuster": $350 off a 70-inch Samsung 4K TV, $100 off the brand-new MacBook Pro, great deals on the Apple Watch and more.

We've assembled below the top Walmart deals available right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET We reviewed the similar Legion Y545 and appreciated its edgy design and great components for the price. Walmart's configuration comes stocked with solid components, including an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. Read our Lenovo Legion Y545 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Acer's Chromebook 715 has some premium features that are rare in the Chromebook class. You get a 15.6-inch Full HD display, eighth-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB hard drive. And it's tough: Acer says its all-aluminum chassis can survive drops from up to 4 feet. Read our Acer Chromebook 715 preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a killer deal on an older version of Apple's iPad Pro. Yes, this 10.5-inch iPad was released in 2017 -- but Walmart's loaded configuration (512GB of storage, Apple's A10X processor) is a bargain at $599, even in 2019. Snap this up. Read our 10.5-inch iPad Pro review.

CNET This Walmart exclusive, which includes Google's tiny virtual assistant and Chromecast streaming device, turns any TV into a smart TV. Hook them up and use your phone (or voice) to stream Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, HBO Now and thousands of other apps and games. Read our Google Home Mini review.

Lego I bought this -- actually two of them -- last year for my kids, and it was a hit. You get a new, small Lego figure or ship for 24 days in a row. These usually sell out.

Ry Crist/CNET The Eufy RoboVac 35C connects via Wi-Fi to Alexa or Google Assistant, which means that you can tell it to clean up, and then walk away. We haven't tested this particular model, which Walmart has discounted by more than $200, but we did review the similar 11S Max model (pictured above), which we found to be a solid performer on bare hardwood floors. Read our roundup of robot vacuum cleaners.

Sarah Tew/CNET When Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad 330s last year, it started at $500. Now, you can get a decent midrange configuration -- with a quad-core AMD processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM -- for under $350. Equipped with a sharp 15.6-inch display, the 330s has thinner-than-usual bezels and an aluminum lid. Read our Lenovo IdeaPad 330s preview.

Arcade1Up Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $170 once it's in your shopping cart. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines. Walmart is also offering the Centipede edition for $180.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET We've seen this discount come and go. Now it's back. At $99, we're big fans of the Ninja Coffee Bar, which provides an unequaled list of features and capabilities. Read our Ninja Coffee Bar review.

How Walmart's sale will work



Main sale prices will come online at Walmart.com at 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Nov. 27. (In Walmart stores, doors open at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.)

The company is already teasing current deals it's dubbed "Buy Now Deals." Those can be found at walmart.com/buynow. (Our initial search didn't yield much, but we'll highlight any worthy deals we find below.)

Walmart is also promoting a "Pre-Black Friday" event with a focus on toys and electronics that will start at 9:01 p.m. PT on Thanksgiving (12:01 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 22).

Walmart's biggest deals coming on Nov. 27

Most of the deals are similar or identical to what we've already seen from Target, Best Buy and other early movers. But given its size and scale, Walmart will undoubtedly scoop up plenty of shoppers, too. These early deals don't go live until after next week but here's an overview of the highlights, with savings versus MSRP (unless otherwise indicated):

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

