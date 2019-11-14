Walmart

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Walmart has now delivered the Black Friday deals -- finally, after Best Buy, Target and Amazon announced their intentions over the past few weeks. The retailing giant has now unveiled its Black Friday ad -- and the full slate of 2019 deals and discounts on tablets, laptops, game consoles, TVs, streaming devices, toys, kitchen gear, video games and a range of other popular gifts for the 2019 holiday season.

Before we get to deals, a quick recap of how Walmart's sale will work:

Main sale prices will come online at walmart.com at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27. (In Walmart stores, doors open at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.)

The company is already teasing current deals it's dubbed "Buy Now Deals." Those can be found at walmart.com/buynow. (Our initial search didn't yield much, but we'll highlight any worthy deals we find below.)

Walmart is also promoting a "Pre-Black Friday" event with a focus on toys and electronics that will start at 12:01 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 22.

As far as the deals coming on Nov. 27, many of them are similar or identical to what we've already seen from Target, Best Buy and other early movers. But given its size and scale, Walmart will undoubtedly scoop up plenty of shoppers, too. The early highlights, with savings versus MSRP (unless otherwise indicated):

10.2-inch 2019 32GB iPad for $249 (save $80)

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) for $129 (save $70)

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm) for $159 (save $70)

AirPods 2019 with standard charging case for $129 (save $15 from current price)

40-inch Onn Roku TV for $98

50-inch Onn Roku 4K TV for $148

65-inch Vizio V Series 4K TV for $398 (save $130)

Roku Ultra with JBL headphones for $48 (save $51)

Roku SE for $18

JBL Flip 3 Stealth wireless speaker for $50 (save $50)

Lenovo Smart Clock for $39 (save $40)

Google Home Mini for $19 (save $6 from current price)

Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6-inch for $99 (save $60)

PS4 1TB with triple game bundle for $199

Xbox One S Jedi Fallen Order bundle for $199

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for $149 (save $100 from current price)

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 for $49

Dyson V7 Motorhead for $179 (save $45)

Best Buy also continues to dish up new deals in its own Black Friday sale, including the brand-new MacBook Pro, a 65-inch Vizio M-series Quantum TV, Lenovo and LG laptops and more.

Of course, the deals listed above don't go live until after next week. In the meantime, we've assembled below the top Walmart deals available right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a killer deal on an older version of Apple's iPad Pro. Yes, this 10.5-inch iPad was released in 2017 -- but Walmart's loaded configuration (512GB of storage, Apple's A10X processor) is a bargain at $599, even in 2019. Snap this up. Read our 10.5-inch iPad Pro review.

CNET This Walmart exclusive, which includes Google's tiny virtual assistant and Chromecast streaming device, turns any TV into a smart TV. Hook them up and use your phone (or voice) to stream Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, HBO Now and thousands of other apps and games. Read our Google Home Mini review.

Lego I bought this -- actually two of them -- last year for my kids, and it was a hit. You get a new, small Lego figure or ship for 24 days in a row. These usually sell out.

Ry Crist/CNET The Eufy RoboVac 35C connects via Wi-Fi to Alexa or Google Assistant, which means that you can tell it to clean up, and then walk away. We haven't tested this particular model, which Walmart has discounted by more than $200, but we did review the similar 11S Max model (pictured above), which we found to be a solid performer on bare hardwood floors. Read our roundup of robot vacuum cleaners.

Sarah Tew/CNET When Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad 330s last year, it started at $500. Now, you can get a decent midrange configuration -- with a quad-core AMD processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM -- for under $350. Equipped with a sharp 15.6-inch display, the 330s has thinner-than-usual bezels and an aluminum lid. Read our Lenovo IdeaPad 330s preview.

Arcade1Up Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $170 once it's in your shopping cart. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines. Walmart is also offering the Centipede edition for $180.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET We've seen this discount come and go. Now it's back. At $99, we're big fans of the Ninja Coffee Bar, which provides an unequaled list of features and capabilities. Read our Ninja Coffee Bar review.

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

Originally posted last month. Frequently updated with additional deals and information.