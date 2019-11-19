Walmart Black Friday 2019 ad: Everything going on sale next week

Walmart's official Black Friday sale kicks off online on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. If you're not interested in waiting, the store already has a couple pretty great deals in place, including the Apple Watch Series 3 38mm for $170 -- currently the lowest price we've seen. The GPS + cellular model has also dropped to an all-time-low $199. (That said, the former will hit a jaw-dropping $129 next week.)
Speaking of next week, if you're wondering what's coming, look no further than the full Walmart Black Friday ad. (Click that big red button, below, to see it.) Then scroll down for a big list of some our top picks.
Walmart's best Black Friday deals, coming Nov. 27
Some of the deals here will be matched by Best Buy, Target and other stores, but a few are notable standouts. (That 40-inch Roku TV for $98? Yes, please.) Remember, these deals don't go live until next week, but here's an overview of the highlights, with savings versus MSRP (unless otherwise indicated):
- 10.2-inch 2019 32GB iPad for $249 (save $80)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) for $129 (save $70)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm) for $159 (save $70)
- AirPods 2019 with standard charging case for $129 (save $15 from current price)
- 40-inch Onn Roku TV for $98
- 50-inch Onn Roku 4K TV for $148
- 65-inch Vizio V Series 4K TV for $398 (save $130)
- Roku Ultra with JBL headphones for $48 (save $51)
- Roku SE for $18
- JBL Flip 3 Stealth wireless speaker for $50 (save $50)
- Lenovo Smart Clock for $39 (save $40)
- Google Home Mini for $19 (save $6 from current price)
- Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6-inch for $99 (save $60)
- PS4 1TB with triple game bundle for $199
- Xbox One S Jedi Fallen Order bundle for $199
- Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for $149 (save $100 from current price)
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 for $49
- Dyson V7 Motorhead for $179 (save $45)
Are there any deals here you're excited about? Planning to buy? Tell us about them in the comments!
