CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Should you buy a Black Friday TV? Lamborghini V12 Vision GT Black Friday gaming deals Why Tesla Cybertruck's glass shattered Walmart Black Friday 2019 Early Black Friday Deals
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Walmart Black Friday 2019 ad: The best deals right now and starting Wed, Nov. 27

The wait is over. Xbox and PS4 consoles are on sale, and more deals -- like on the Apple Watch Series 3, Roku TVs and streamers -- start later this week.

Listen
- 03:19
wmbf1.png
Walmart
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

If you're looking for the Cliffs Notes summary, check out the best Black Friday sales already available at Walmart here. But this is where you can see the complete, unabridged Walmart ad (scroll down a little). Also, read on if you want to know the best sales coming when Walmart's "real" Black Friday sale starts online on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. Among the deals we're still waiting for: The Apple Watch Series 3 will drop to all-time low of $129 ($159 for the larger model). Want to see all the best Walmart ads coming soon? Click through the slideshow below.

Want to see everything that Walmart is advertising? Then click below to access the retailer's full Black Friday ad, which was "leaked" on the company's site earlier this month.

See full Walmart Black Friday ad
Black Friday 2019

Walmart's best deals right now

Walmart's best Black Friday deals, coming Nov. 27 

Some of the deals here will be matched by Best Buy, Target and other stores, but a few are notable standouts. (That 40-inch Roku TV for $98? Yes, please.) Remember, these deals don't go live until Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET, but here's an overview of the highlights, with savings versus MSRP (unless otherwise indicated):

Are there any deals here you're excited about? Planning to buy? Tell us about them in the comments!

Now playing: Watch this: How to get great deals on Black Friday
1:08
CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Apple