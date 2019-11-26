Walmart Black Friday 2019 ad: The best deals right now and starting Wed, Nov. 27

If you're looking for the Cliffs Notes summary, check out the best Black Friday sales already available at Walmart here. But this is where you can see the complete, unabridged Walmart ad (scroll down a little). Also, read on if you want to know the best sales coming when Walmart's "real" Black Friday sale starts online on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. Among the deals we're still waiting for: The Apple Watch Series 3 will drop to all-time low of $129 ($159 for the larger model). Want to see all the best Walmart ads coming soon? Click through the slideshow below.
Want to see everything that Walmart is advertising? Then click below to access the retailer's full Black Friday ad, which was "leaked" on the company's site earlier this month.
Walmart's best deals right now
- PlayStation 4 Pro for $299 ($100 off its usual price)
- Xbox One S Jedi Fallen Order bundle for $199 (save $150)
- Xbox One X Jedi Fallen Order bundle for $349 (save $150)
- Nintendo Switch Spyro Reignited bundle for $289 (save $35)
- iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi for $230 (save $100)
- Google Home Mini and Chromecast bundle for $45 (save $30)
- PS4 1TB with triple game bundle for $199 (temporarily expired)
- Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for $149 (temporarily expired)
Walmart's best Black Friday deals, coming Nov. 27
Some of the deals here will be matched by Best Buy, Target and other stores, but a few are notable standouts. (That 40-inch Roku TV for $98? Yes, please.) Remember, these deals don't go live until Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET, but here's an overview of the highlights, with savings versus MSRP (unless otherwise indicated):
- 10.2-inch 2019 32GB iPad for $249 (save $80)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) for $129 (save $70)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm) for $159 (save $70)
- AirPods 2019 with standard charging case for $129 (save $15 from current price)
- 40-inch Onn Roku TV for $98
- 50-inch Onn Roku 4K TV for $148
- 65-inch Vizio V Series 4K TV for $398 (save $130)
- Roku Ultra with JBL headphones for $48 (save $51)
- Roku SE for $18
- JBL Flip 3 Stealth wireless speaker for $50 (save $50)
- Lenovo Smart Clock for $39 (save $40)
- Google Home Mini for $19 (save $6 from current price)
- Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6-inch for $99 (save $60)
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 for $49
- Dyson V7 Motorhead for $179 (save $45)
Are there any deals here you're excited about? Planning to buy? Tell us about them in the comments!
