Amazon Prime Day 2021 HBO Max's $10 tier with ads Trump's official blog reportedly shut down JBS meat plants Google Doodle hails gay rights pioneer Stimulus check updates

Walmart announces Deals for Days on June 20-23 to compete with Amazon Prime Day

The retail giant has revealed some of its tech savings across laptops, TVs, smartwatches and more.

walmart-package

Walmart wants to combat Amazon's annual sales event.

 Walmart

Walmart has announced that its annual sales event Deals for Days will take place from June 20-23. Touting it as "Black Friday-like savings," Walmart said Wednesday it will include sales across electronics, fashion, beauty, toys and home.

Walmart's Deals for Days will include online-only deals and in-store-only deals. Some of the sales already announced include: 

  • Hisense 40-inch Class FHD Roku Smart LED TV $178 (usually $228.00) 
  • HP 11.6-inch Chromebook 4GB RAM: $159 (usually $179.00) 
  • Prepaid Straight Talk A32 5G Phone: $199 (usually $299) 
  • iHome Nova Auto Empty Mopping Robot: $299 (usually $599) 
  • Tobi Robot Smartwatch for kids: $24.50 (usually $49) 

Amazon on Tuesday announced Prime Day 2021 will take place later this month, on June 21-22. Here are the best streamer deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021 and the best early Prime Day phone deals.

More on Amazon Prime Day 2021