Walmart announces Deals for Days on June 20-23 to compete with Amazon Prime Day

Walmart

Walmart has announced that its annual sales event Deals for Days will take place from June 20-23. Touting it as "Black Friday-like savings," Walmart said Wednesday it will include sales across electronics, fashion, beauty, toys and home.

Walmart's Deals for Days will include online-only deals and in-store-only deals. Some of the sales already announced include:

Hisense 40-inch Class FHD Roku Smart LED TV $178 (usually $228.00)

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook 4GB RAM: $159 (usually $179.00)

Prepaid Straight Talk A32 5G Phone: $199 (usually $299)

iHome Nova Auto Empty Mopping Robot: $299 (usually $599)

Tobi Robot Smartwatch for kids: $24.50 (usually $49)

