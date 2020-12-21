Walmart adds pickup option for returns ahead of the holidays

Walmart

Walmart on Monday said it added a new pickup option for returning online orders and made other changes to make all returns less of a hassle. The new service, Carrier Pickup by FedEx, let's people return items without having to leave their home, Walmart said in a blog post.

Customers start the return process on Walmart's website and print out a shipping label, then schedule a time for FedEx to pick up the unwanted item. Carrier Pickup by FedEx is free for items shipped and sold by Walmart.com and available in areas where FedEx offers small parcel pickup service, the retail giant said.

