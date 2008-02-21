Walkman E Series gets new wardrobe

Sony

Sony has always been all about style (hence the name of its e-tail site). And even though it's been thoroughly trounced by the iPod, it's determined to keep the Walkman off the walker before it's too late, even in its smallest forms.

This is not to say, of course, that it's always successful--quite the opposite, actually. So for those who suffer from occasional lapses in aesthetic judgment, or just change their minds a lot, Sony is offering a version of its E Series MP3 stick players on the Japanese market that can be customized with swappable shells, according to Slippery Brick.

The shells, which cost about $12 apiece, come in a choice of about 20 colors and patterns. It's unclear if "Gachapin" made the cut.