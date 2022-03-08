'Walking Dead' Spinoff Sees Maggie and Negan Take Manhattan in 'Isle of the Dead'

Josh Stringer/AMC

The Walking Dead may be shambling to its final end, but the franchise is stumbling on a few more steps. Yet another spinoff of AMC's hit show has been announced: Isle of The Dead, in which TWD characters Maggie and Negan will face zombies in Manhattan.

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will reprise their characters in the show, which is set for 2023 on AMC and streaming service AMC Plus.

Cohan's character, Maggie, is one of the longer-standing stars of the show (first seen in season 2) and has a long-standing antagonistic relationship with Negan, originally introduced in season 6's cliffhanger as a baseball bat-wielding villain. The prickly pair will find themselves in a New York City that has been cut off from the mainland.

Season 11 of the main show is airing right now, but Isle of the Dead joins an impressive lineup of spinoffs. Fear the Walking Dead is on its seventh season, and while teen-centric Walking Dead: World Beyond ran two seasons.

And in the works are anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead; a Carol and Daryl spinoff starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride; and three movies with the show's original star Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes.