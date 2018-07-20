Just when you thought Rick Grimes and his zombie-wrecking crew might be ending their terrifying journey for survival, AMC revealed more violence and big changes in store with a new season 9 trailer for The Walking Dead.

The trailer, which debuted Friday during The Walking Dead's San Diego Comic-Con panel, shows Rick (played by Andrew Lincoln) explaining how far he and his band of survivors have come from when the undead started to attack humanity.

It might look like a great pep talk, until you see he's chatting with the very dangerous murderer Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who is currently locked in a jail cell and will most likely try to kill Rick as soon as he escapes.

We also see Maggie (Lauren Cohan) ready to take over for Rick if he needs more help with the group. Oh, and Daryl (Norman Reedus) apparently is having a bit of a breakdown. Plus, there are the ongoing battles between Sanctuary's residents and those pesky killer walkers.

And while it looks from the latest Walking Dead promotional poster like Rick may be heading with the crew for the US Capitol when the show returns for season 9, Lincoln confirmed on the panel that he'll be leaving the hit horror series during this season.

Sad news! Andrew Lincoln confirmed this is his last season as Rick on @TheWalkingDead. Video coming soon. https://t.co/JjDy6UxWxL pic.twitter.com/xxJ0KS3Buy — Tania Gonzalez (@TaniaGlezAZ) July 20, 2018

There's no specific information yet on how Lincoln's character will be written off the series.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead returns Oct. 7 on AMC.

