A handy cart to haul your beach gear is 50% off at Best Buy

Wakeman

On a recent family vacation to beachy Block Island, my 6-year-old nephew blurted out, "I hate going to the beach, but it's so fun once you get there!" He isn't wrong: Hauling everything to and fro can feel more like a chore than a leisure activity, but a large mobile cart to drag it all in -- like this Wakeman utility cart that's currently 50% off down to $80 at Best Buy -- can definitely make living the beach life even more enjoyable.

This sturdy yet collapsible cart is big enough to store all of your many chairs, umbrellas, beach toys, coolers and bags and has tough 8-inch all-terrain wheels to handle even the most stubborn sand dunes. It'll also come in handy on laundry day or for trips to the grocery store for city dwellers without a car.

Snag the Wakeman utility cart at half off today only and Best Buy will ship it for free by Friday. Or order it online and pick it up in-store as soon as today, pending inventory.