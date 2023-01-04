'Wakanda Forever' Disney Plus Streaming Date Is Feb. 1, the Longest Wait Yet

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters in November on a wave of positive reviews and fan anticipation, helping it to a strong showing at the box office.

Now, Disney is keeping the film in theaters and off its Disney Plus streaming service longer than any other Marvel movie since theaters reopened widely in the pandemic.

For a while, it seemed like Disney and other big Hollywood movie studios might be falling into a new post-COVID rhythm for how long they kept movies in theaters before streaming them, one that was much faster to stream than before. But now streaming release date are all over the place.

When will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever start streaming?



Disney has confirmed the sequel will start streaming on Disney Plus on Feb. 1.

Last year, Marvel theatrically released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in May and Thor: Love and Thunder in July, followed by Wakanda Forever in mid-November. Doctor Strange took 47 days to reach Disney Plus. Thor: Love and Thunder hit Disney Plus 62 days after its theatrical release.

Now, Wakanda Forever will take 82 days to start streaming.

That's the longest that a Marvel movie has spent in theaters before streaming since Disney resumed theatrical exclusives in 2021. That year, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was in theaters for 70 days and Eternals for 68 days.

But lately, big Hollywood companies like Disney aren't prioritizing streaming-subscriber growth nearly as much as they did, depressing the incentive to bring big movies to a streaming service quickly.

Paramount, for example, kept Top Gun: Maverick off its streaming service for 209 days. The strategy paid dividends at the box office. The Top Gun sequel has grossed more than $1.4 billion to become the world's No. 1 theatrical release last year.

Disney has been much more aggressive than Paramount in getting its movies onto Disney Plus quickly, but it's starting to show that it may be holding back its big-budget films longer in theaters too.

That could affect how long you have to wait to stream movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, hitting cinemas in February and May, respectively.