Wait, how many iPhones did Apple just sell? (The 3:59, Ep. 172)

Apple hasn't dramatically changed its iPhone design in two years, but customers don't seem to care.

The world's highest-valued company reported another record-setting quarter, thanks to strong sales of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Apple broke its record for most iPhones sold in a quarter, hitting 78.3 million, ahead of analysts' expectations.

Also on the show, we talk about Amazon's plans to spend $1.49 billion to create a new air cargo hub in Kentucky and we discuss lackluster sales for Nintendo's Super Mario Run.

