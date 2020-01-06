Wacom One newbie pen display connects to Android as well as Mac and PC

Sarah Tew/CNET

CES 2020

Wacom's known for its great -- and expensive -- pressure-sensitive drawing tablets and Cintiq pen displays. At CES, the company showed off the Wacom One, its new 13-inch entry-level pen display intended to appeal to artists and annotators who want to upgrade existing systems. The twist for the One is the ability to connect to Android devices for direct drawing on the bigger screen. That probably means it will work with Chromebooks as well.

It costs an "affordable" $400. I think that's still a lot of money. But you can buy it starting Monday.

Now playing: Watch this: Dell shows off its dual- and folding display concepts...

The One uses Wacom's battery-free EMR technology and therefore can work with any EMR-compatible stylus, like a Samsung S-Pen. It connects to your device via USB-C, though I don't believe it can charge it. The 1,920 x 1,080 screen is a bit dim and narrow gamut, but that's typical of Wacom's lowest-end displays.

Sarah Tew/CNET

In order to use the pressure sensitivity on an Android device, that device's screen must support EMR as well. Otherwise, Android doesn't understand the pressure aspect of the input. But you don't need EMR in order to perform non-pressure-sensitive tasks like annotation.

You do get a stylus bundled with the Wacom One, and it has all the perks of a more expensive tablet, including interchangeable nibs -- one of my peeves about the Apple Pencil.