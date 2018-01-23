Vudu movie sale: 50-cent rentals!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Vudu

There's so much great TV to watch right now. Recently I've been binging the likes of "Better Things," "Episodes," "Rick and Morty" and "Travelers" -- all incredibly good shows.

But sometimes, like on a Friday night after a long week, you just want to curl up with a movie, know what I mean?

Me, I'm hopping on a long flight this Friday (hellooooo, Los Angeles!), so I could use a couple good flicks to help pass the time. Which is why I'm all over Vudu's 50-cent movie rental sale. The selection includes a whopping 150 titles -- mostly older stuff, but some recent films as well.

Obviously movies are pretty subjective, but here, in no particular order, are some choices I consider noteworthy:

"John Wick" - This has been on my watch-list for some time.



"Blade Runner" - Because you need to watch it again before renting "Blade Runner 2049."



"Stephen King's It" - I remember liking the book, but no way am I watching this recent blockbuster. You, on the other hand, maybe like horror movies?



"Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" - Nowhere near as good as the first, but still fun and funny.



"Batman Vs. Superman" - Not nearly as bad as I'd heard it was. I kind of enjoyed it, actually.



"Superbad" - A raunchy teen flick that's actually smart and has a heart.



"Fantastic Mr. Fox" - A Broida-family favorite. Wry, quirky, great music...love it.



"X-Men: Days of Future Past - The Rogue Cut" - I haven't seen this version, but I love the original cut.



"Chicago - Diamond Edition" - Not sure what's "diamond" about it, but this is the just about the only musical I really like.



"The Big Short" - You wouldn't think a movie about the 2008 financial crisis could be good. Turns out, it could be great.

The usual rental terms apply: Once you make your purchase, you've got 30 days to start watching. Once you start, you've got 24 hours to finish.

It's worth noting that at least some of these titles (like "Moana" and "Rogue One") are available via Netflix, but aren't available for download. So if you want to watch them offline, like on a flight, a 50-cent rental is still a helluva deal.

Annoyingly, you can't use the Vudu app to rent movies (in iOS, anyway -- not sure about Android); you have to do it in a browser.

So those are my picks! Let me know how you'll be spending your 50 cents.

Bonus deal: Reader's choice! Hit the comments and share the awesome deals you've found today. (In the meantime, watch Facebook and/or Twitter this afternoon and I'll hit you up with some bonus deals of my own.)