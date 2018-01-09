On today's CES-edition podcast with special guest Bridget Carey, we talk about:
- The new HTC Vive Pro.
- Lenovo's new Google Assistant-powered countertop video speaker.
- Our favorite stuff from CES (so far), including airbags for your hip.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
VR, smart displays and even smart toilets at CES 2018 (The 3:59, Ep. 336)
