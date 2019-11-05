Vote for the best kids costume from our Halloween contest

Help us pick the best kids costume of our 2019 Halloween costume contest. This category was a difficult one, thanks to the number of adorable pictures we received. From spaghetti-and-meatballs costumes to cute old ladies and creepy renditions of Pennywise, we had a hard time choosing finalists.

After long and careful deliberations, our judges whittled the first round to about 50 costumes. From there, we got it down to seven participants, and eventually we got these three incredible finalists who blew us away with their creativity — way to go, parents.

Check the poll below and vote for your favorite before Friday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. PT. The winner of this category will take home a $50 gift card for Halloweenconstumes.com, an Echo Dot Kids speaker, a Nintendo Switch Lite and a $25 gift card for CBS All Access. (Disclosure. CNET is published by CBS Interactive, a unit of CBS.)

Don't forget to check the individuals, groups and pets categories and pick your favorites. Head over there and cast your vote.