Voltron's robot lion awesomeness will soon come in Lego form

Lego

Voltron in Legos. Do I even need to say anymore?

The cartoon robot, constructed out of five lions, was a staple of children's televisions in '80s. But it's back to tug on your nostalgic heartstrings in Lego form thanks to the Lego Ideas program, which takes fan suggestions and turns them into commercial products. Lego enthusiast (hero?) Leandro Tayag, also known as len_d69, submitted the idea based off his longtime passion for Volton.

He wasnt alone; Lego said his design racked up 10,000 supporters in three weeks.

Keep note that this upcoming Lego set is based on the original Voltron from the series, "Defenders of the Universe," and not the updated Netflix series, "Voltron: Legendary Defender," which features a redesigned robot and lions.

Lego hasn't provided a price or availability on the set yet, and said to check back in 2018 for more details.