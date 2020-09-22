Voice control for Disney Plus comes to Google Assistant smart displays

Google

With a hardware-focused event on the calendar for next week, Google is continuing to release new features and updates for its line of smart home devices. The newest, rolling out to select markets around the world starting Tuesday, lets you use your voice to navigate Disney Plus on Google Assistant-enabled smart displays, including the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. This includes third-party smart displays like the JBL Link View and Lenovo Smart Display, too.

You'll need a Disney Plus subscription linked to your Google account in the Home or Assistant app. Once setup, you can play shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic and Star Wars on your smart display. To get started, say, "Hey Google, play The Mandalorian on Disney Plus."

You can also stream anytime on your Android TV or cast Disney Plus from your compatible mobile device to your Assistant-enabled devices by opening the streaming service's mobile app and tapping the Cast icon.

This isn't the first streaming update Google's added this year. Netflix came to smart displays in July, while Zoom and Meet group calling also made their way to smart displays this summer. That's in addition to other smart display updates like better broadcasting, multiroom audio and visual games like Jeopardy.