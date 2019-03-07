Vodafone to launch 5G in 19 UK cities in 2019

picture alliance/Getty

UK carrier Vodafone announced on Thursday it will launch 5G in 19 cities throughout the UK in 2019.

Vodafone is keen to preserve its lead in 5G, after activating the UK's first 5G network in Salford, Greater Manchester, in October 2018. Since then the company has extended coverage to Bristol, Cardiff and Liverpool and is currently readying equipment in Bristol, Cardiff and London.

5G, the next generation of mobile network technology, promises to boost data speeds of up to ten times what we're currently used to, as well as making connections more stable and offering more bandwidth for other technologies such as VR, IoT and autonomous vehicles. Even though the first 5G networks were switched on in 2018, it's only been in the last couple of weeks that 5G has truly become a reality. At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco we saw the first few phones that are able to connect to 5G networks.

The race to be first to 5G hasn't been as aggressive in the UK as the US and South Korea, but over the past year or so two of the big four operators have significantly stepped up their game.

In December at the Qualcomm summit in Huawei, carrier EE announced it would bring 5G connectivity to 16 UK cities in `2019. Vodafone previously announced it would launch 5G in seven cities this year, but in a bid to outdo EE, has not added an additional 12 to its list. These include Birkenhead, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Guildford, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Reading, Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent, Warrington and Wolverhampton.

"Vodafone appears to be ahead of the chasing pack in its infrastructure and preparedness," said Ernest Doku, head of mobile for comparison service uSwitch in a statement.

With EE and Vodafone steaming ahead, the other two major UK carriers Three and O2 have also pledged significant investment to build out their 5G networks this year. Even though this year's cohort of 5G devices will become available on local tariffs soon, 2020 is expected to be the year when 5G really takes off. In the meantime, the introduction of 5G network technology is also set to boost the strength and speed of 4G, meaning that whether or not you opt for a 5G phone this year or next, you may notice a boost in network performance regardless.