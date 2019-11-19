Vizio will add Disney Plus Chromecast support in December

Sarah Tew/CNET

After some early struggles, Vizio is making progress on bringing Disney Plus to its line of SmartCast TVs. On Tuesday the TV maker announced that it will be pushing out an update in "early December" to its TVs that have Chromecast built-in to allow for streaming Disney Plus.

iOS owners who have Vizio TVs can already stream the new service on their televisions through AirPlay. Android users, however, have been left without an easy way to watch Disney Plus as AirPlay is an Apple-only feature and Vizio does not have a dedicated Disney Plus app. An app was previously promised to arrive in 2020.

The new update, meanwhile, will enable Chromecasting of Disney Plus on TVs from as far back as 2016.

"We want consumers to know that when they purchase a VIZIO TV, it will keep its value for years to come," said Bill Baxter, Vizio's chief technology officer, in a statement. "Our team is continually improving SmartCast to ensure users have the best home entertainment experience with more ways to enjoy their favorite content."