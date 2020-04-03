Vizio TV sale: Save up to $500 on some of the best 65-inch, 75-inch TVs

Spring is normally a terrible time to buy a new TV but 2020 is hardly a typical Spring. The millions of Americans sitting at home to slow the spread of coronavirus are watching more TV than ever, and Vizio is dropping prices to tempt them to upgrade. The company makes some of CNET's favorite televisions for the money and the prices during this sale are as low as we've seen since Black Friday or the Super Bowl. If you're itching to spend some of that stimulus check on a big screen, it's tough to beat these values.

Vizio says these prices will be good through May 3. Soon after that its new 2020 TVs will start showing up but we don't expect their prices to fall nearly as far for months (if ever). In other words, a 2019 TV is still worth buying now.

Sarah Tew/CNET This Vizio fell just short of our Editors' Choice TCL 6-Series in picture quality but at this price it's definitely a superior value. The M8 still has an excellent picture though, thanks to full-array local dimming and superb color accuracy. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum M8 series (2019) review.

Vizio's 2019 TVs get Apple AirPlay and beefed-up hardware

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the one series we didn't review but based on the other two, the M8 above and P-Series Quantum X below, we expect this set to have excellent image quality as well. The main differences over the M8 are more local dimming zones, higher contrast and 120Hz capability. This is our least-favorite of the three -- the M8 is a better value and the PX has a better picture -- but it's still a very good value.

Another advantage of the P- over the M8? It's available in a truly tremendous 75-inch size. This price is unfortunately $200 higher it was during the Super Bowl, but again, a solid value.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you want a superb picture but just can't stomach an OLED TV, this is your best bet. And during this sale it's $900 less than the cheapest OLED -- matching its Black Friday low. The Vizio PX has superb light output no OLED can match, top-notch local dimming and all the high-contrast, high dynamic range joy that comes with it. Its closest competitor is the TCL 8 series -- but this Vizio is a far superior value. Read our Vizio P-Series Quantum X review.