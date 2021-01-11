Parler app goes offline Follow CES 2021 with CNET LG Rollable phone at CES Samsung robots at CES LG OLED TVs at CES Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus Elon Musk: Use Signal app
Vizio TV sale: Save $200 on a 65-inch OLED smart TV, get a 70-inch LED TV for $170 off

Vizio's 65-inch OLED smart TV is $1800, and you can pair it with a soundbar with wireless subwoofer is $115.

Deal
Savings
Price

It's not TV season -- not TV buying season, at any rate. In fact, we're in a notorious dead zone for good TV deals, smack in between the holidays and football season. But if you absolutely have to buy one, there are still good deals to be had. Case in point: Vizio is running a sale right now that finds a few deals marked down to respectable levels, and there's even a soundbar deal to help you amp up the sound coming out of your new purchase.

Vizio 65-inch OLED 4K SmartCast TV: $1,800

You save $200
Vizio

This isn't last year's model -- Vizio has dropped the price on its 2021 4K OLED TV, featuring a bezel-free design, thin 4mm profile and console-friendly 120Hz gaming mode. You also get four HDMI ports, HDR output and Vizio's SmartCast smart TV OS (which, if you don't love, you can always bypass with a Roku Streaming Stick). 

$1,800 at Best Buy

VIZIO 70-inch 4K LED Smart TV: $588

You save $ 170
Vizio

Vizio's 70-inch 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ HDR, along with Vizio's V-Gaming Engine for better console performance. It also has streaming channels via Vizio's SmartCast smart TV OS and a trio of HDMI ports. 

$588 at Walmart

Vizio SB2021n-H6 20-inch Surround Sound Bar: $115

You save $15
Vizio

If budget is a prime concern and you need a sound bar that has a small footprint as well, the Vizio SB2021n-H6  has your back. It's a 2.1 system that features left ands right audio in the bar and wireless subwoofer for easy setup and no wires. It supports DTS Virtual:X surround sound. 

$115 at Amazon

