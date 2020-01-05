Vizio will release an OLED TV in 2020

Sarah Tew/CNET

CES 2020

After years of manufacturing LCDs, Vizio is set to sell its first OLED televisions in the US market this year. There it will join competitors LG and Sony, which have both been selling OLED TVs for the last few years.

In its announcement at CES 2020, Vizio said its first OLED TV delivers "exceptional picture quality from any viewing angle" as well as the Californian company's own picture processing technology. It will feature a "luxury industrial design" with a 4mm bezel and "intuitive" cable management.

Vizio did not specify pricing, screen size or a model number for its OLED TV.

TVs that use organic light emitting diode displays deliver the best picture quality available and generally cost a lot more than LCD-based TVs. CNET's Editors' Choice OLED model for 2019, the B9 series, currently sells for more than $2,300 at the 65-inch size. In comparison Vizio's best 2019 LCD TV, the P-Series Quantum X, costs $1,500.

Now playing: Watch this: We find the best television available today

The Vizio OLED TV will include the company's own IQ Ultra Processor for picture processing in addition to a "ProGaming Engine" with AMD's FreeSync and 4K/120Hz compatibility. It will also offer Vizio's SmartCast 4.0 for streaming and media playback.

Vizio is yet to confirm if the OLED panel is sourced from LG Display, but it seems likely given that company's domination of the OLED market. Both LG and Sony use LG Display panels.