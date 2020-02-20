Disney Plus comes to Vizio SmartCast TVs with new native app

Lucasfilm

Disney Plus went live in November and it's taken a while for some streaming platforms to catch up: Vizio on Thursday announced its SmartCast system now supports the service natively.

The smart TV app includes support for Ultra HD and HDR video, and you can add Disney Plus on the apps row on SmartCast Home or through the SmartCast Mobile app.

In its first three months, Disney Plus has attracted almost 30 million subscribers in the US. They pay $6.99 a month for original shows such as the Star Wars-themed The Mandalorian, as well as its vast back catalog of movies, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By comparison, Netflix has 167.1 million global subscribers.

Previously Vizio users needed to cast video from their Android (Chromecast) or iOS devices in order to watch Disney Plus on their TV.

The company originally slated the SmartCast update for December but it slipped to February, though it's still a month before Disney Plus launches in the UK.

The app will be available to Vizio SmartCast TVs that were manufactured from 2016 onwards.