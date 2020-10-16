Vivo's new midrange phones are designed for selfie lovers

Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Rear cameras have been basking in the limelight for a while now. Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 Ultra with a massive 108-megapixel camera on its rear. So did Xiaomi with the Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10T Pro. But Chinese phone-maker Vivo is hoping to redirect the spotlight to the front camera with an affordable line of phones.

The V20 family, which consists of the V20 SE, V20, and V20 Pro, is Vivo's new midrange series that's being marketed as a "front-camera photography flagship." Designed for selfie lovers, the two fancier phones have a 48-megapixel main lens and 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter housed in a dew-drop notch on the middle of the phone screen. Meanwhile, the base V20 SE comes with a 32-megapixel lens.

With so many devices, things can get confusing about what makes these handsets different from each other. All three phones sport a 6.44-inch display, run on Android 11 and use a 33W charger. The two pricier models, the V20 and V20 Pro, share even more similarities like display resolution, selfie and rear camera setup. But the key differentiator across all three devices is 5G and processing power. The V20 Pro gets the most powerful chipset in the form of the Snapdragon 7655 chipset, which also means it's 5G-enabled. The V20 and V20 SE do not have 5G and feature less advanced processors.

We haven't received pricing details from Vivo at the time of this writing, but we'll update this article when we do, so be sure to check back. Vivo won't be selling these phones in the US, but you can expect to see it roll out in parts of South Asia, eastern Europe, and Latin America. For a full rundown on Vivo's V20 line, take a look at the chart below, where you can see their specs side-by-side.