Vivo's flagship X50 phone with gimbal-style camera will drop in the second half of 2020

Vivo

Vivo announced three phones as part of its X50 series on Monday, marking the launch of the Chinese company's first flagship phones for this year.

The X50, X50 Pro, and the X50 Pro Plus will be released internationally in the second half of 2020, the company said in an emailed statement, without specifying which countries are included in the rollout.

The three phones all come with 5G capabilities and displays with refresh rates of up to 120 Hz, but only the highest end model comes with a gimbal-style camera set-up embedded in the primary camera, Vivo said in an emailed release. This built-in gimbal-like structure has appeared in Vivo's concept phone, the APEX 2020, which was announced in late February. The X50 Pro Plus' main camera also includes Samsung's 50-megapixel sensor with faster auto-focus that was announced earlier this month.

As for the base X50 model, Vivo claims it is the thinnest 5G phone ever made measuring 7.49mm thick. CNET was unable to independently verify those claims.

Vivo has yet to release the complete specifications and pricing for its new flagship series, which it says will be announced at an unspecified later date.