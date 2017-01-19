Selfie obsessives will rejoice at this dual front-facing camera phone

Up Next Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame

Vivo

You might not have heard of phone maker Vivo, but if you're seriously into your selfies, then its latest phone, the V5 Plus, could be just the thing for you.

It packs a 20-megapixel image sensor on the front, and right alongside is an additional 8-megapixel sensor. The smaller sensor captures depth information about the scene, allowing it to create shallow depth-of-field effects with your face.

We've seen similar effects already from the iPhone 7's portrait mode, but that uses the rear camera only. By using the front camera, the Vivo 5 Plus could let you capture artfully focused selfies that look like they were taken on a DSLR.

Elsewhere, the phone is pretty standard, with a 5.5-inch full HD display, 16-megapixel rear camera, Qualcomm 625 processor and a design that looks remarkably like an iPhone.

The Vivo V5 Plus will go on sale across Asia and India, available now for preorder via the Malaysian tech retailer DirectD. Whether it will see a wider release isn't yet known.

New products from CES 2017: The CNET team shows you the latest gear from the Las Vegas tech show.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.