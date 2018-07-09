You can only get the groundbreaking Vivo Nex phone in China today, but it won't stay that way for long.
Vivo announced on Monday that the all-screen, no-notch Nex will sell in Russia, India, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan later in July. The Nex's standout feature is a 6.6-inch bezel-less screen with a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. There's no speaker grille, on-screen buttons or front-facing camera lens to detract from the edge-to-edge design.
Instead, Vivo made the Nex's camera pop up mechanically to take your selfie (similar to the Oppo Find X), and converted the screen into a speaker. An in-screen fingerprint reader handles the task of unlocking the device.
The Vivo Nex costs 3,898 Chinese yuan, which converts to $585, £445 and AU$790.
Discuss: Vivo Nex all-screen, notch-free phone will sell outside of China
