Vivo Nex all-screen, notch-free phone will sell outside of China

You can only get the groundbreaking Vivo Nex phone in China today, but it won't stay that way for long.

Vivo announced on Monday that the all-screen, no-notch Nex will sell in Russia, India, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan later in July. The Nex's standout feature is a 6.6-inch bezel-less screen with a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. There's no speaker grille, on-screen buttons or front-facing camera lens to detract from the edge-to-edge design.

Instead, Vivo made the Nex's camera pop up mechanically to take your selfie (similar to the Oppo Find X), and converted the screen into a speaker. An in-screen fingerprint reader handles the task of unlocking the device.

The Vivo Nex costs 3,898 Chinese yuan, which converts to $585, £445 and AU$790.